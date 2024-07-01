The operation of Siraj 1 and future solar projects by QatarEnergy, with a production capacity of 875 megawatts, reflect the state’s commitment to effectively utilising centralised renewable energy projects.

Regarding the anticipated challenges, Baker highlighted the limited capabilities of the private sector in contributing effectively to large projects due to the small market size and the lack of expertise among companies. This poses a challenge in achieving the strategy’s goals, especially in distributed generation, along with the need for significant investments estimated at $7.6 billion by 2030.

To continue making progress, it’s essential to enable renewable energy development companies to build skills and capabilities, assess the attractiveness of the renewable energy manufacturing sector in Qatar, and consider financial enablers if deemed necessary for the local manufacturing sector. The strategy proposes launching a net billing mechanism to encourage investments in distributed solar projects, coordinating with financial institutions like Qatar Development Bank to offer attractive financing programs for clean energy projects, and streamlining the application process for distributed renewable energy projects through effective coordination with the Ministry of Municipality.

Additionally, the strategy suggests establishing clear technical standards and regulations to ensure quality, helping companies develop projects efficiently, coordinating with relevant entities to offer affordable vocational training programs for employees of development, engineering, procurement, construction, and operation and maintenance companies, and activating a supportive strategy for renewable energy tenders to foster the development of local actors. Furthermore, adopting local content targets to encourage developers to involve local engineering, procurement, construction, and operation and maintenance companies in renewable energy projects.

Kahramaa announced in late April the launch of the Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy aimed at diversifying and increasing the use of renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy, and integrating them into the electricity mix due to the high quality of solar energy resources in the country.

Kahramaa said that the launch of the strategy reflects its belief in a more sustainable future for Qatar and aims to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2024-2030, building on its efforts to enhance renewable energy use and develop related policies and strategies in coordination with 22 key energy stakeholders in Qatar.

