Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, met with Cedric Cremers, Executive President of LNG at Shell, and his delegation on Monday to discuss increasing natural gas production from the company’s operations in Egypt’s deep-water Mediterranean areas.

Discussions also encompassed regional integration plans for developing Cypriot gas discoveries, specifically the Aphrodite field, utilising Egypt’s gas sector infrastructure. This follows an agreement signed at the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) 2025.

Yassin Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS); Kelly Howe, Vice President of LNG at Shell; Dalia El Gabry, Country Chair Shell Egypt; and Azza Shalabaya, Head of Corporate Relations at Shell Egypt, also attended the meeting.

Shell’s ongoing operations and efforts to develop gas resources in the West Nile Delta deep-water areas, including Phases 10 and 11, to enhance natural gas production, were reviewed during the meeting.

Badawi commended Shell’s commitment to its operations in Egypt, despite existing challenges, as well as its expansion plans and the successful projects implemented, which have added more wells to Egypt’s natural gas production map. He also praised Shell’s efforts and its strategic partnership with the Egyptian petroleum sector.

Badawi emphasised the importance of expediting the inclusion of new wells into Shell’s work plan to increase natural gas production. He stated that increasing gas production rates is a priority for the Egyptian economy, as it supports domestic market needs, reduces import bills, and benefits all stakeholders.

The minister highlighted the significance of regional integration for developing gas resources from the Cypriot Aphrodite field in collaboration with Chevron and Shell. He reiterated Egypt’s continuous cooperation with Cyprus and international companies, following the agreement signed in Cairo during EGYPES 2025.

Badawi pointed out the opportunities available for Shell to increase its investments in new areas, citing new investment opportunities offered through the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG) for undeveloped fields and exploration areas.

He also noted that, in parallel with efforts to increase gas production, there is an integrated approach to the energy sector, in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, to enhance renewable energy’s contribution to power generation. Work is also underway to strengthen electrical interconnection with Saudi Arabia, which is expected to reduce energy import costs, alleviate financial burdens, and increase efficiency across the energy sector, particularly in the petroleum and gas sectors.

Cremers expressed his pleasure in visiting Egypt and praised Shell’s achievements in the Egyptian natural gas sector. He affirmed Shell’s commitment to its investments in Egypt, with an ambitious work agenda. He noted that Phases 10 and 11 projects in the West Nile Delta are key objectives for Shell in Egypt, with the company aiming to integrate them into its production map. Cremers added that Shell aims to expand its operations in the region and accelerate the development and production of the Cypriot Aphrodite natural gas field, in cooperation with Egypt, Cyprus, and the field partners.

El Gabry stated that 2025 will see a rise in natural gas production due to the implementation of Phases 10 and 11 projects to increase gas production in the West Nile Delta area. She also noted the ongoing development of the West Mina discovery in the North East El Amriya area in the Mediterranean Sea.

The existing partnership between Egypt and Shell in the Idku LNG complex on the Mediterranean Sea was also reviewed during the meeting. In addition, both parties discussed cooperation in energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and carbon reduction.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt