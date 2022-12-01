Oman - Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, said it has been selected by oil major Shell to undertake new engineering and procurement services (EPS) scopes in Oman.

The first is a five-year EPS contract for Shell’s Block-10 Mabrouk Phase-2 Project, located in the Al Wusta Governate of Oman – around 400km from capital, Muscat.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender and the scope includes well-pads for multiple wells, remote manifold stations and connecting pipeline, including water infrastructure for well development and a Field Operations Base, said Petrofac in a statement.

Two further contracts, to provide residual engineering and procurement services to complete Phase-1B of the Block-10 development, were secured under Petrofac’s global Enterprise Framework Agreement with Shell, it stated.

On the contract win, Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer (Engineering & Construction) said: "Petrofac has been operating in Oman for over 30 years, delivering more than 15 major projects and $3.7 billion of in-country value during that time. We are delighted to continue our support of the sultanate’s energy industry and its Vision 2040 priorities."

The three newly awarded contracts will be delivered in-country utilising Petrofac’s multi-discipline engineering and project execution office in Muscat, he stated.

Shell Integrated Gas Oman BV, a subsidiary of Shell, along with its partners, OQ and Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas, had in December last year signed a concession agreement to develop and produce natural gas from Block-10 with Shell becoming the operator of the field.

Petrofac said it has been supporting Oman’s energy industries since 1988 to design, build, operate and maintain facilities, as well as developing local workforce competence and generating in-country value.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).