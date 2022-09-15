Oman - Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oman Hydrogen Centre (OHC) to collaborate in building capabilities for Oman’s renewable energy sector, particularly in green hydrogen.

Located at German University of Technology (GUtech), OHC is the first research facility of its kind in the Sultanate, supporting the country in accelerating its transition to renewable energy. The centre provides an international hub for research, technology, education, industry applications and economy, aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Petrofac has a growing track record in supporting new energy projects across a wide range of technologies and has recently completed front-end engineering design (FEED) for large-scale green hydrogen productions facilities, as well as numerous studies for small-scale industrial users across the world.

The Company will provide technical expertise, leveraging their extensive experience in designing, managing and executing complex projects, and building capacity through knowledge transfer.

The Petrofac OHC partnership will bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of green hydrogen projects and help accelerate the Sultanate’s energy transition. As well as providing expertise and supporting growth of the hydrogen sector, the collaboration is structured around the development of Omani talent.

The Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) training centre will also provide access to educational resources, technical training and hands-on learning to skill up students from its base in Knowledge Oasis, Muscat.

Dr Khalid Al Jahwari, Petrofac’s Country Manager – Oman, said: “To meet the global energy demand, while achieving energy efficiency targets, industry is looking at every potential technology. Green hydrogen provides an opportunity to help accelerate the energy transition in Oman through the decarbonisation of many parts of our industries. Our partnership with OHC is designed to meet the needs of new complex energy assets, with the focus on engineering excellence and an ever-more skilled workforce. With our combined knowledge, experience and capabilities, we are here to support this transition.”

Dr Sausan Al Riyami, Director of Oman Hydrogen Centre, said: “Remarkable efforts from governmental units, industries, and scientists take place towards accelerating the energy transition and green economy. Our cooperation with Petrofac is aiming to develop certain studies regarding renewable energies and green hydrogen economy by focusing on technical training that includes a hands-on operation session. This will enable the building of our Omani talents in energy sector.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).