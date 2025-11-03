OQ, Oman’s global energy investment group, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Labour to provide 600 specialised job opportunities for Omani graduates and job seekers in disciplines aligned with the company’s current and future business needs, in line with OQ’s investment strategy.

The initiative underscores OQ’s commitment to empowering young Omanis to contribute to the nation’s growth, while supporting the Ministry’s efforts to enhance national talent and advance Omanisation goals, reported ONA.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Salim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development, and Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ.

OQ’s ongoing commitment to nurturing national talent has seen 3,771 Omanis trained between 2021 and mid-2025.

Since 2011, an additional 1,817 graduates have secured employment through the company’s training-for-employment programme, delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and spanning engineering, technical and commercial disciplines.

Today, OQ’s Omanisation rate stands at 87 per cent.

The company also ensures that its contractors uphold the Omanisation targets set by the Ministry of Labour as a key requirement for participation in its contracting and procurement systems.

