Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s total domestic production and import of natural gas reached 42.222 billion cubic meters by the end of September 2024, marking a 4% increase from the same period last year, which saw a total of 40.589 billion cubic meters.

According to figures released by the Omani National Center for Statistics and Information, industrial projects accounted for 61.4% of Oman’s natural gas usage up to the end of September, with industrial consumption reaching 25.923 billion cubic meters.

