Oman Electricity Transmission Company has announced the official launch of Nahida power plant built at a cost of RO17 million ($44 million) in the Governorate of A’Dakhiliyah.

The power plant, which operates on 132/400 kV, is considered the main linking grid between the north and south of Oman by connecting the power network of Oman Electricity Transmission Company in the north with the power network of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The plant consists of 14 gas cells with a voltage of 400 kV, two transformers with a voltage of 132 / 400 kV as each transformer has a capacity of 500 MVA, and 8 gas cells with a voltage of 132 kV, as well as control, protection, communications devices and associated construction works.

Saleh Nasser Al Rumhy, CEO of Oman Electricity Transmission Company, said that this plant is an addition to the main electricity grid and it is the link that connects the power network of the north with the “Rabt” or “Link” project. This will multiply the efficiency and integration among power grids in Oman.

Al Rumhy added that Nahida power plant will play a vital role in enhancing the reliability and safety of managing the electricity sector.

