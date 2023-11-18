MUSCAT: Leading fuel marketing companies in the Sultanate of Oman say they are continuing to roll out Electric Vehicle (EV) charging networks in anticipation of an energetic uptake of these zero-emission vehicles, fuelled in part by the government’s energy transition strategy.

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), the biggest of the three publicly-traded fuel marketing companies by revenue, said it has the largest number of EV stations along its countrywide fuel dispensing network.

“OOMCO is moving steadily toward E-mobility and completed several EV installations in various parts of the country and currently has the widest network of EV chargers in Oman with total of 80 active EV chargers that will be shifted to its newly incorporated entity ‘EVO’ in partnership with Synergy,” the company’s Chairman said in the Directors’ Report for Q3 2023.

EVO, an acronym for Electric Vehicles One, was established in July as a partnership with local oilfield services company Synergy Investments, to support the development of EV infrastructure in Oman.

Furthermore, as part of its green mobility strategy, OOMCO has installed a total of 12 solar systems atop its fuel stations. Offering 353 kW of solar capacity, the output from these installations helps offset fossil fuel powered supply from the grid, while the surplus is fed back into the grid.

Additionally, in a bid to reduce its carbon emissions, the company has added a further 10 Vapour Recovery units across its network, bringing to total number of installations to 23 units.

Agreements have also been signed with a number of local and international parties to “ensure readiness to play its role in future sustainable fuels and alternative energy,” the Chairman noted.

Shell Oman Marketing Company, another leading fuel marketing company, has revealed that it has expanded the number of EV charging points across its network to 15.

“These charging points are strategically located in Shell service stations on Batinah Expressway, and Muscat Expressway as well as in Dhofar and Al Wusta to support E-mobility during the Khareef season” said Walid Hadi, Chairman – Shell Oman Marketing Company, in the Directors’ Report for the three quarters of 2023.

Also as part its decarbonization efforts, Shell recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a petroleum waste management company to explore added value that can be generated from recycling waste.

The Chairman also referenced the recent signing of a contract for the design, development and installation of Oman first hydrogen and refuelling service station. The initiative is part of a partnership signed between Shell Development Oman and Oman Airports for the development of several green hydrogen projects announced back in March 2023, as part of Oman Shell’s Gift to the Nation gesture.

“The service station is expected to be operational in 2024 and it will be partially solar-powered and will include multiple mobility solutions such as EV chargers, fuelling products such as Shell V-Power, and non-fuel retail products and services,” said Hadi.

Al Maha Petroleum, the third of the trio of listed fuel marketers, had recently revealed in an interview that it plans to “Install at least one (EV) charger in each of our fuel stations for the time being”. The company operates a network of 246 fuel stations across the country.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion issued a new Ministerial Resolution requiring all fuel stations in the country to install EV charging points in support of the government Net Zero strategy. Currently, there are around 100 charging points distributed around Oman, it said.

