Shell Development Oman LLC (Oman Shell) announced its 6th Gift to the Nation — a Green Hydrogen for Mobility project. The announcement came during the Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) events on Tuesday.

As part of the first phase of the project, Oman Shell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Airports that would see Oman Shell providing up to 15 hydrogen cars for the Oman Airports’ corporate usage.

The project will include development of hydrogen production units that will be powered by photovoltaic solar plants and installed at different fuelling units related to the project. These stations will be selected strategically to maximise benefits to the project and allow members of the public to have visibility of the technology.

Commenting on this exciting opportunity, Walid Hadi, Oman Shell’s VP and Country Chairman said: “Working with Oman Airports for the hydrogen for mobility project will help our efforts to support the Oman Vision 2040 energy objectives. It is also in line with Shell’s Powering Progress Strategy and our target to become a net-zero-emission energy business by 2050, in step with society.”

“The potential for the use of solar in electrolysers to produce hydrogen builds on the success Shell has had with other renewables-based projects in Oman, like Solar into Schools and Sohar Solar Qabas. The recent royal directives by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to grow the green hydrogen sector in the Sultanate inspire our efforts. We look forward to taking the first tangible step in kickstarting this industry and we hope that this project will be a pace setter in renewables-based hydrogen'', he added.

Shaikh Aimen al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, stated: “We are looking to capitalise on Oman Shell’s renewable energy initiatives and are glad to be working together on the first phase of its ‘Green Hydrogen for Mobility’ project. Environmental sustainability has been a top priority for Oman Airports and it’s one of the main pillars of our strategic objectives. Since 2017, we have incorporated a carbon management programme to measure and reduce our carbon footprint in a phased manner in Muscat, Salalah and Duqm Airports. Muscat International Airport has received a Green Airports Recognition in 2020 from Airports Council International (ACI) for our contribution towards a sustainable airport’s environment in its category. We are committed with clear environmental policy to build a sustainable environment and become a green airport.”

