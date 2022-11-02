Oman - The Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP), a member of Nama Group has invited bids from leading global companies to provide technical consultancy services for the development Of Ibri III solar independent power project (IPP).

OPWP aims to initiate the process of procuring additional solar project (Ibri III Solar IPP Project) connected to MIS with a capacity of 500 MW and expects to launch its commercial operation by Q4 2026, said the Omani group in its tender notification.

The winning bidders will be required to provide advise on the competitive tendering of the project in addition to technical consultancy for the project development.

The last date for submitting the bids has been set at December 7.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).