Australian seismic data processing specialist Searcher has announced the start of a new phase of seismic data reprocessing covering large swathes of the Sea of Oman in preparation for the award of new offshore acreage for hydrocarbon exploration.

In a statement, the Perth-based firm said the reprocessing efforts are designed to unlock the prospectivity of three massive offshore blocks – 18, 41 and 21 – which are included in Oman’s current Oil & Gas Licensing Round.

“Partnering with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of Oman, we’re tapping into cutting-edge tech to uncover even more about the region’s geological potential and drive future exploration,” Searcher, a multi-client company specializing in subsurface data, stated in a recent post.

The announcement stems from a strategic partnership forged by the Ministry with Searcher in April 2022 aimed at the acquisition of several new seismic surveys and reprocessing of legacy seismic data both offshore and onshore Oman.

“Building on the success of Phase One in 2023, this next stage marks a significant step forward in unlocking the geological potential off the Quriyat coast. With over 35,000 km and 2,700 square km of seismic data in the Sea of Oman, phase one saw the reprocessing of 4,100 line km of seismic data within Block 18, using a modern PSDM processing workflow and advanced multiple removal techniques,” said Searcher.

“Phase Two expands on these efforts, introducing an additional 5,000 line km of seismic data from Blocks 41 and 21—both included in the current acreage licensing round,” it added.

In recent years, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals has intensified efforts to promote its largely untapped offshore sector for investment. As recently as in September last year, the Ministry announced the launch of a new package of oil and gas concession areas – representing a mix of onshore and offshore blocks – for exploration and development.

Included in the portfolio is Block 18, a mammoth 21,140 sq km concession that ranks among the largest blocks currently on offer for investment. Authorities revealed at the time that majority state-owned national oil company OQ Exploration & Production (OQ EP) would be entitled to a 10 per cent interest in Block 18, rising to 30 per cent upon a Declaration of Commerciality.

Significantly, offshore Blocks 41 and 21 are as gigantic as Block 18. Covering an area of 25,021 sq km, Block 41 overlooks a vast ocean expanse adjoining the Omani coast from just north of Muscat, all the way to Ras Madrakah. Located just south of this concession is Block 21, covering an offshore expanse of 20,018 sq km.

Commenting on Searcher’s support for Oman’s ongoing hydrocarbon quest, Alan Hopping, Managing Director, added: “Our collaboration with Oman MEM represents a shared vision to advance energy exploration through the highest quality geoscience data. The success of Phase One has provided new perspectives on the subsurface geology, and Phase Two will take us even further in illuminating opportunities off Oman’s coast. We’re proud to continue our work in this exciting region.”

