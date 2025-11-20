TOKYO: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, recovering from losses in the previous session, as markets assessed the latest U.S. proposals to end the war in Ukraine and prepared for a U.S. deadline to cease operations with two major Russian oil firms.

Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.33%, to $63.72 a barrel at 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.40%, to $59.68.

Both benchmarks rebounded after falling nearly 2% during Wednesday's session. The gains followed a Reuters report that the U.S. had signalled to Ukraine to accept a U.S.-drafted framework to end the war with Russia by giving up territory and some weapons, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

As part of U.S. efforts to end the protracted conflict, Washington has imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil , Russia's two biggest oil producers and exporters, with a deadline to wind down operations expiring on November 21.

Rosneft has reduced its stake in the Kurdistan Pipeline Company, Iraqi Kurdistan's main oil pipeline and a major oil exporter, to less than 50% to protect the oil-exporting subsidiary from U.S. sanctions.

"We hold a bullish bias in crude oil as long as it remains above the year-to-date low of around $55.00," Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, said in a note. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)