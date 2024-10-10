UAE - NMDC Group, one of the leading companies providing dredging, reclamation and marine construction projects in the Middle East, has secured a AED5.1 billion ($1.36 billion) contract from UAE-based Modon Company for one of its projects in Abu Dhabi.

The scope of work includes provision of marine dredging, reclamation and ground improvement works for the project, said NMDC in its filing to the Abu Dhabi Exchange (ADX).

This contract win for NMDC Group comes close on the heels of its securing a $200 million marine dredging works order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) in August for an LNG project.

The Emirati group (formerly known as National Marine Dredging Company) has a strong track record of delivering major projects with innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Backed by Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), NMDC is a driving force behind the UAE capital's development.

The marine EPC major has been playing a crucial role in advancing the UAE’s vision of a modern, progressive landscape and boosting the local economy.

Its extensive expertise enhances infrastructure across the region, with a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

