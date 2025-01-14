Abu Dhabi – NMDC Energy, a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), has inaugurated its fabrication yard in the Ras Al Khair Special Economic Zone in Saudi Arabia, with an investment value of AED 200 million.

This launch anchors the company’s strategic efforts to boost its regional and global presence, according to a press release.

The modern fabrication facility spans 400,000 square metres and is designed to provide a comprehensive range of fabrication services.

It has an annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes to meet industry demands and drive growth.

In line with NMDC Energy’s commitment to sustainable operations, the facility will feature safe and environmentally friendly production processes, deploying advanced technologies to improve efficiency and minimise environmental impact.

NMDC Energy as well as NMDC Dredging and Marine recently led a$1.13 billion joint project for Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

