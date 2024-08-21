Saudi Arabia - The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has announced that it has signed an MoU with Saudi oil giant Aramco to jointly develop fire, electrical, and life safety regulations, promote educational initiatives, and share expertise to safeguard lives and property within the Kingdom’s energy and petrochemicals industry.

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to minimizing fire and electrical-related risks and damages, while maximizing the exchange of critical fire data and information while aiming to establish the high safety standards in the energy and petrochemicals industry, said NFPA in a statement.

Together, the two entities will create robust training programmes, implement certification processes, and explore cutting-edge fire prevention technologies, it stated.

The partnership will also focus on knowledge transfer, best practice sharing, and in-depth research to elevate Saudi Arabia’s fire safety standards to a global level.

Both organizations will leverage the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem framework to analyse fire data and assess the economic impact of fires on society, informing future prevention and response strategies, it added.

"The historical significance of this MoU is the result of a long and great journey between Aramco, as the biggest industrial oil producer and NFPA, as a standard developer aiming to enhance fire protection measures and safeguard our operations and communities," remarked Sami A. Ajmi, Vice President (A) of Fire Protection at Aramco after signing the deal with Jim Pauley, President and Chief Executive Officer of NFPA, at a ceremony held at Aramco's headquarters in Riyadh.

"This MoU was a major milestone in Fire Protection’s Global Participation Program, in which one of the goals of this program is to contribute to global fire safety and foster collaboration and information exchange. I’m proud to see many Aramco employees influencing the development of NFPA standards globally as principal standard committee members at many NFPA standards," he added.

On the strategic Aramco deal, Pauley said this marks a transformative chapter in NFPA's pursuit of enhanced fire safety.

"The collaboration will not only raise the safety standards in the Kingdom but also serve as a catalyst for industry-wide improvements. By combining our expertise, resources, and shared vision, we will develop comprehensive training programs, implement advanced technologies, and foster a culture of safety that extends beyond our organizations," he stated.

"Together, we will protect the energy and petrochemical industry, ensuring the use of the latest safety standards and innovative solutions," he added.

