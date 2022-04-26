Egypt - The Emirati AMEA Power Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Suez Canal Economic Zone, The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and the New and Renewable Energy Authority, to establish a project within the Suez Canal Economic Zone; to produce about 390,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.

The MoU entails establishing a facility for manufacturing hydrogen and green ammonia, with a production capacity of 235,000 tonnes of ammonia annually, in the economic zone of the Suez Canal, which can be increased to 390,000 tons annually.

The facility is fed with green hydrogen produced from desalinated sea water and renewable energy so that the transmission is carried out on the national electricity grid.

The project is scheduled to be implemented in multiple phases, starting with the production of 235,000 tons of ammonia in the pilot phase, to be developed according to a timetable with accelerated timing. Establishing the facility is scheduled to take place by the end of this year. The trial operation will take place by the end of 2025.

A MoU was signed with the Green Fuel Alliance to produce 350,000 tonnes of green fuel annually.

The MoU was signed between the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the New and Renewable Energy Authority, and the Green Fuel Alliance consisting of Zero Waste and EDF Renewables.

The MoU signed with the Green Fuel Alliance aims to establish a project within the economic zone of the Suez Canal in Ain Sokhna to produce 140, 000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, which can be gradually increased to about 350,000 tonnes annually, with investments of up to $3bn.

The project is scheduled to be implemented in several phases, starting with the production of 140,000 tonnes of ammonia in the experimental phase, to be developed according to an accelerated implementation schedule. The establishment of the facility will start in 2024, and commercial operation will begin in 2026.

