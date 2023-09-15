Bahrain - The new fuel farm project at the Bahrain International Airport (BIA) was inaugurated on Thursday by Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah, the Oil and Environment Minister and the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Bahrain Airport Jet Fuel Company (BAJFC) Chairman Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Energies; Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer; and other officials from partner companies, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The minister affirmed that the current development in implementing economic projects contributed to achieving the objectives of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and reflected the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The minister welcomed the modernisation of services, oil facilities and infrastructure in BIA, utilising advanced and efficient technology that is compliant with environmental standards and international health and safety measures.

The new project enhances Bahrain's global position as a main hub for jet fuel services, the minister said, noting that the fuel farm was equipped with the latest technology, a network of underground pipelines and advanced storage facilities, which will contribute to operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact and offering world class services that target sustainable economic growth.

Dr Bin Dainah said the project will meet the increase in demand for jet fuel as the global aviation sector recovers its levels of activity following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the 77,000 sq m fuel farm with a fuel capacity of 30,000 cu m, was expected to add value by streamlining jet fuel supply and maintenance operations in BIA.

On his part, BAJCF Chairman said the fuel farm project contributed to creating a sustainable foundation for the future of energy, commending the commitment of BIA to modernising its infrastructure and facilities in line with international standards.

Thomas highlighted the role of BAJCF in implementing the vision of Bapco Energies by conducting fuel supply operations on an international scale in a safe and effective manner while working on reducing carbon emissions and achieving environmental sustainability.

BAC's CEO said the inauguration of the fuel farm and the hydrant system project underscored the importance of the strategic partnership with BAJCF, which positively impacts the development of infrastructure in BIA.

He added that the project cements the collaboration with industry-leading fuel suppliers such as Bapco, Air BP and Chevron who have been instrumental insupporting the airport’s efforts to meet the demands of its airlines partners and attract new operators to improve the serve the kingdom’s air connectivity.

