Muscat: The 29th meeting of the Environment Committee of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) commenced today at the Civil Aviation Authority in Muscat, with the participation of representatives from several Arab countries. The meeting will continue for two days.

Oman is hosting this meeting following its recent upgrade from observer status to full membership in the committee. During the current term (2025–2026), Oman also holds the position of Vice-Chair of the committee.

The meeting aims to review the decisions and recommendations of the ACAO Executive Council from its 72nd session, follow up on the outcomes of the 28th Environment Committee meeting, and discuss the results of the 42nd ICAO Assembly related to environmental protection.

Discussions also covered regional and international developments in the field, preparations for the 13th meeting of ICAO’s Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP), and the prioritization of activities for 2026.

Khalid bin Hilal Al-Toubi, Director of Civil Aviation Environmental Protection, emphasized that Oman’s hosting of this meeting reflects its commitment to supporting joint Arab efforts in aviation environmental protection. He noted that Oman is continuously working to enhance its aviation environmental protection framework by updating and issuing national legislation and adopting the latest practices endorsed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Al-Toubi added that the Civil Aviation Authority places great importance on empowering national talent and strengthening their presence in specialized technical committees, contributing to Oman’s effective representation in international environmental discussions—particularly those related to climate change, aviation emissions, noise, fuel efficiency, and airport waste management.

The Environment Committee is one of ACAO’s specialized technical committees, established to support joint Arab efforts in protecting the atmospheric environment and mitigating the environmental impacts of the civil aviation sector. It also aims to align with ICAO’s policies and standards.

The committee studies environmental aspects of aviation operations, such as greenhouse gas emissions and reduction mechanisms, aircraft noise, and airport environments. It also provides technical recommendations to member states to adopt best environmental practices and unify Arab positions in relevant international forums.

It is worth noting that this meeting is part of ongoing joint efforts to enhance the sustainability of the civil aviation sector in Arab countries and support regional initiatives aimed at balancing sector growth with environmental protection, in line with global trends and ICAO standards.

