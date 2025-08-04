Kuwait - National Energy Services Reunited Corporation (NESR), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, has announced that it has secured multiple, five-year downhole drilling contract awards in Kuwait worth $100 million.

These incremental, multi-year awards span a number of drilling and evaluation (D&E) segments, including fishing and remedial services, downhole tools, tubing & casing running, and scope for other advanced drilling services.

This comes close on the heels of the group snapping up slickline contracts worth $200 million in Kuwait and Oman.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions, headquartered in Houston, US.

These awards reflect continued NESR leadership in an important sector of drilling services, extended from the company’s strong position in Oman, and in a Kuwait market that remains a bastion for robust activity growth within the Mena region, it added.

NESR CEO & Chairman Sherif Foda said: "These awards further cement our position in Kuwait, following our recently announced contract win in Slickline, and support our advancement across a broad swath of services within D&E."

"We sincerely thank our dear clients for their trust in our capabilities, support of our healthy investment in people and innovation in the country, especially with the significant investment we are undertaking for the AIV Advanced Innovation Valley to enhance our position as one of the preferred service leaders in Kuwait," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

