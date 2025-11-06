Mubadala Energy, theinternational energy company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has announcedsignificant progress in the development plans for the Tangkulo gas project, oneof the key projects in the company’s strategic Andaman Sea position.

With Front EndEngineering Design (FEED) and Long Lead Item (LLI) contracting making goodprogress, the Tangkulo development is advancing ahead of schedule, with thePlan of Development (POD) expected by Q4 2025, Final Investment Decision (FID)by June 2026, and first gas by Q4 2028, reported WAM.

Commenting on thelatest update, Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, Managing Director and CEO MubadalaEnergy, said, “Our multi-TCF discoveries in South Andaman present a significantgrowth opportunity for Mubadala Energy and the accelerated development timelinereflects the strategic importance of this project for Indonesia’s energysecurity. Mubadala Energy is committed to growth and our operations inIndonesia form a critical pillar of our portfolio expansion strategy.”

The gas marketing strategy is also making significant headway with a shared aim to deliver energy security for Indonesia through reliable, affordable domestic gas that reduces reliance on LNG imports.

The Tangkulo discovery was made in May 2024 and is located in the South Andaman Gross Split PSC, about65 kilometres offshore North Sumatra.

The well was drilledto a total depth of 3,400 metres in approximately 1,200 metres of water,marking Mubadala Energy’s second consecutive deepwater gas discovery with 2+TCFof gas-in-place.

This came just monthsafter the company’s major 8+ TCF discovery at Layaran, also in the SouthAndaman block, operated by Mubadala Energy, with 80 percent working interest.

Following the recentaward of the Central Andaman block license, Mubadala Energy now holds thelargest net acreage position in the region, proving the scale and potentialsynergies to significantly expand gas production to meet Indonesia’s energysecurity needs and create opportunities for international export.

In addition tosignificant momentum on key development milestones, Mubadala Energy hasrecruited over 50 specialised members of staff in areas such as deep-waterexploration, development, and project management.

A state-of-the-art,digitally-enabled new office space in Jakarta has also created further momentumto Mubadala Energy’s Indonesia growth story.

These developments arefurther supported by expanded community investment activities, includingtraining for future members of the local workforce and the delivery ofeducation and environmental programs which reinforce the company’s long-termcommitment to Indonesia.

