Riyadh - Miahona Company has signed two development agreements with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan to expand water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in Karakalpakstan.

The first agreement was signed with the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade and the Ministry of Water Resources, according to a bourse filing.

It covers the rehabilitation and replacement of irrigation water pumping stations under a long-term rehabilitate, operate, and transfer (ROT) model.

Meanwhile, the second agreement was signed with the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, the Supreme Council for Karakalpakstan, and Uzsuvtaminot joint stock company. It focuses on developing potable water treatment, wastewater facilities, and distribution networks.

It is worth noting that the most suitable long-term business models will be finalized during the development phase.

These agreements strengthen Miahona’s presence in Uzbekistan, complementing its earlier collaboration on water and wastewater projects in Fergana and Jizzakh. They will remain effective for one year, with financial impacts to be determined following due diligence.

