ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today inaugurated the 38th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The event was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia; His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs in Bahrain, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oil and Gas Holding Company in Bahrain; Dr. Badr Hamed Al Mulla, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil of Kuwait, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), in addition to several government officials and chairpersons from major international energy companies.

Sheikh Mansour said that since its inception 38 years ago, ADIPEC has been an international platform gathering foundations, companies and figures that are active in the energy sector, so, therefore, the event has strengthened its prominent stature as a specialist event in this vital sector, and enhanced the country’s pioneer stature in the global energy sector.

“The UAE, due to the vision of its leadership, has been proactive in establishing a diverse and balanced system of energy sources. The country was among the first countries to diversify its energy mix by developing pioneer projects in renewable energy, in addition to implementing the latest technologies to increase its hydrocarbon production while reducing its emissions,” he added.

Sheikh Mansour also took part in a panel discussion, which was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia; Amos Hochstein, Senior Adviser for Global Energy Security in the US; Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum of Egypt, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Gas of India, along with several international oil sector leaders.

ADIPEC is the most influential event in the global oil sector, and is a platform gathering energy ministers, leaders and specialists to discuss and identify new opportunities in the field. This year’s edition of the event is being attended by over 2,000 showcasing companies, with 28 pavilions for participating countries.

The event will run until 3rd November, 2022.



