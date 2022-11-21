Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC) has announced that work is in full swing on Madinah-3 wastewater project coming up in the fourth most populated city in Saudi Arabia, which on completion will have a capacity of 200,000 cu m/day (expandable to 375,000 cu m/day).

The project, being developed by a consortium of Spanish infrastructure major Acciona with Saudi partners Tawzea and Tamasuk, will have a capacity of 200,000 cu m/day (expandable to 375,000 cu m/day) to treat urban wastewater.

As per the contract awarded by SWPC, the Acciona consortium will develop the sewage treatment plant on a BOOT/EPC (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer/Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model.

The waste treatment plant will have a collection well and pumping station, pretreatment installation, biological reactor, sludge line, and recycled water pumping station, it stated.

It will also be responsible for the designing, financing, construction and operation of the mega project for 25 years.

"Work is progressing as per schedule and if this continues we see Al Madina 3 project launch its commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2024," remarked its CEO Khaled Z AlQureshi.

He was speaking after the inspection tour of Al Madina 3 site along with his project work team.

As per the deal, Acciona will be building 23 km of recycled water collectors for irrigation, three storage tanks and the respective pumping stations.

