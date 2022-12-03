Longi, a leading global solar technology company, has signed an agreement with India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to provide 1,292MW of photovoltaic modules for key solar projects under construction in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement covers two Saudi projects for which L&T is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor - in Jeddah and Sudair cities, it added.

"Longi looks forward to working with L&T not only to support the kingdom on its journey towards clean energy by 2030, but also to explore further collaboration in the Middle East and other regions," said Dennis She, the VP at Longi, after signing the deal with A Ravindran, the Senior VP and Head of the Renewables Strategic Business Group at L&T.

The first project, located in Jeddah is part of Repdo Round II, and has a capacity of 388MW, while the second, located in the industrial city of Sudair will boast a total capacity of 1500MW, for which LONGi was awarded a contract for the first 904MW.

Both projects are in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which intends to expand renewable energy's contribution to the Kingdom’s energy mix.

"Longi, with its high-quality products, has been a long-term solutions provider to L&T and we hugely value our relationship," stated Ravindran.

"The duo has also collaborated in making a significant contribution to the Middle East's renewable potential by enabling more and more regions to benefit from clean energy solutions. We look forward to reaching closer levels of cooperation on further projects across India and the Middle East," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).