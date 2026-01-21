PHOTO
Operations at four Libyan oil terminals, which were halted on Monday due to bad weather, have resumed, four engineers told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ayman Warfalli; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Operations at four Libyan oil terminals have resumed
