KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Oil has underscored the critical role of the offshore oil exploration project in securing Kuwait's future as a key global energy provider. Fully supported by the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), the initiative is set to significantly bolster the country’s oil reserves and strengthen its status as a reliable player in the global energy market.

This was highlighted by Sheikha Tamader Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director of Public Relations and Media at the Ministry of Oil, during a panel discussion organized by the Ministry on Monday. The event, titled “Opportunities and Challenges in Offshore Oil Exploration and Production...Julaia Offshore Field”, also featured representatives from KOC.

Al-Sabah emphasized that the offshore exploration project aligns with Kuwait’s long-term oil strategy, particularly its goals for 2040. She noted that it marks a pioneering step in the nation’s energy sector by introducing advanced offshore drilling and production technologies while simultaneously enhancing local expertise and nurturing the talents of young professionals.

“These recent discoveries in the Al-Nokhtha and Al-Julaia fields are the result of decades of dedicated research and work, not just happenstance,” Al-Sabah said. “What has been achieved so far forms the foundation for a new beginning in offshore exploration.”

The Ministry, in cooperation with KOC, plans to continue expanding these efforts, ensuring adherence to the highest safety standards and protecting the marine environment. Al-Sabah stressed that the offshore exploration project is crucial for securing Kuwait’s energy future, a responsibility the Ministry holds with full commitment.

In their segment of the panel, KOC representatives discussed the project’s national significance, emphasizing its role in boosting Kuwait’s hydrocarbon reserves and reinforcing the country’s position as a leading global energy supplier. They highlighted the strategic importance of the project in positioning Kuwait as a prominent regional offshore operator, in line with international industry standards.

The KOC representatives pointed out that offshore exploration has been a key focus of Kuwait’s oil strategy for over 60 years. Initial exploration efforts began in the 1960s when Shell conducted its first offshore survey in 1961, followed by the drilling of the first two exploratory wells.

A major milestone in this long-term endeavor came with the discovery of the Al-Julaia offshore field, which now ranks as Kuwait’s second purely offshore field. This significant find, estimated to hold around 800 million barrels of oil, has further solidified Kuwait’s position on the global oil production map. The field spans 74 square kilometers and contains substantial commercial quantities of hydrocarbons, marking a pivotal moment in Kuwait's offshore exploration history.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

