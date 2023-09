DUBAI - Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has successfully exported its first shipment of advanced diesel, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday on social media platform X.

"This milestone marks the largest export to Europe in Kuwait's history," KPC said on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Tala Ramadan, Editing by Louise Heavens)