CAIRO - Operations of the third refinery at Al-Zour petroleum complex will begin within a few weeks, "specifically before the end of October," Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) said on Tuesday citing Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC)'s spokesman.

"The necessary tests are currently being conducted to ensure the safety of the refinery," KIPIC's spokesman Abdullah Al-Ajmi said.

The refinery has a refining capacity of 615,000 barrels of crude oil per day, it added.

(Reporting By Mohammad Al Gebaly and alMoaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)