KUWAIT CITY - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) on Wednesday approved four bids for the construction, completion, maintenance and development of the Shuwaikh Water Distribution Complex, along with the associated works, say sources from the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

The agency stated that the tender documents will be forwarded to the ministry for review. The ministry will then evaluate the bids and present recommendations within 30 days.

Sources indicated that this tender is a major project for the ministry, as it is aimed at developing the country’s water storage capacity by 71 million imperial gallons and boosting the daily pumping capacity of low-salinity water by 23 million gallons.

“Following approval from CAPT, the ministry will refer the tender to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for further study and approval. Once the contract is approved, the ministry will proceed with implementing the project. The ministry has allocated an estimated budget of KD 7.1 million for the project,” sources added.

