KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) has announced a tender for the maintenance of 5-kilogram and 25-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the local market, sanding of 12-kilogram and 25-kilogram LPG cylinders in the Shuaiba LPG filling branch, and painting of 12-kilogram and 25-kilogram LPG cylinder cages at Shuaiba and Umm Al- Aish LPG filling factories.

The tender will be offered to the three companies invited to participate in the bidding 30 days after the publication of the announcement in the official gazette -- Kuwait Al-Youm.

The Supreme Tenders Committee at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has clarified that any interested party excluded from the list of companies invited to the bidding has the right to appeal the exclusion or submit a request to participate in the tender accompanied by the documents, indicating that it will be directed to the chairman of the committee at KPC and its affiliated companies.

As per the request of KOTC, the committee announced the launching of a general, indivisible global and local tender for the supply of all navigational charts and navigation notices, as well as publications for fleet ships; indicating that the last date for submitting bids is Oct 1, 2024.

It also announced the launching of a tender to rent computers, printers, and their accessories and provide maintenance and technical support services to KOTC following the terms and specifications contained in the tender documents, which are available on the website. It added that the last date for submitting bids is Oct 15, 2024.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

