Saudi Arabia - Korean group SGC Engineering & Construction (E&C) said it has been awarded a construction contract worth 260 billion won ($189 million) for a petrochemical facility project located in Saudi Arabia.

A specialist in provision of design, procurement and construction (EPC) services, SGC Engineering & Construction said the scope of work includes construction of an ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) production facility.

According to SGC E&C, the project was awarded by Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem). Since starting operations in Saudi Arabia in 2010, the Korean group has collaborated with Sipchem on four projects.

This year, SGC E&C’s new orders in Saudi Arabia amount to 1.2 trillion won ($870 million), it added.

