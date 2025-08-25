KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) has appointed Tariq Al-Masoud as Executive Director of the Khafji Joint Operations Department, say reliable sources.

Sources explained that Al-Masoud was chosen for this sensitive position due to his extensive professional experience in the oil sector, spanning many years.

Sources confirmed that KGOC aims to appoint nationals with high professional competencies and expertise. They indicated that Al-Masoud previously served as Director of Commercial Affairs at KGOC and was a member of the joint technical committees for Wafra Joint Operations, Khafji Joint Operations, Durra Technical Committee, and the procurement committees at KGOC.

They added that he held several positions at Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

In a related development, the same sources revealed that Chairman of the Joint Operations Committee for Khafji Operations Ali bin Saleh Al-Ajmi recently issued an administrative decision on new appointments.

The decision stipulates the appointment of Jabreen Al-Azmi as Director of the Facilities Department, Hamid Al-Hujailan as Director of the Employee Relations Department, Saleh Al-Ruwaili as Director of the Excellence and Compliance Department, Ali Al-Qahtani as Director of the Loss Prevention and Fire Protection Department, Omar Al-Shaiji as acting Director of the Petroleum Engineering Department, Fawaz Al-Zuhair as Director of the Information Technology Department, Majed Al-Rashed as Director of the Public and Government Relations Department, Mohammad Al-Subaie as Director of the Terminal and Marine Department, Mansour Al-Subaie as Director of the Contracts Department, Nabil Al-Najrani as Director of the Information Technology Department, Yahya Al-Ghamdi as Director of the Industrial Security Department, and Yousef Al-Sharari as Director of the Technical Inspection Department.

Sources added that KGOC and Saudi Aramco Gulf Operations Company, which operate the Khafji field shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, are currently implementing several projects to increase the production capacity of the field.

These projects are utilizing precise and world-class digital technology, particularly since Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) aims to reach a sustainable crude oil production capacity, including production from the Divided Zone, of four million barrels of oil per day by 2035, while maintaining these energy quantities until 2040, they stated.

Furthermore, sources disclosed that the company aims to reach a sustainable non-associated gas production capacity of two billion cubic feet per day by 2040, indicating the joint Khafji field is among the priorities of KPC to achieve the targeted energy, considering this field contains a huge quantity of crude oil -- 60 billion barrels and 30 billion of which belong to the Kuwaiti side, while its natural gas reserves are estimated at more than 25 billion cubic meters

