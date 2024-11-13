Saudi Arabia - Kayanat, a leading provider of transformative solutions, has announced a joint venture with Pioneers to spearhead Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation with tech-driven, sustainable solutions.

The partnership, formalised at a signing ceremony at Adipec 2024, will drive the adoption of groundbreaking technologies to enhance operational efficiency and foster growth across the oil, gas, and energy industries.

Together, the companies will accelerate the deployment of sustainable, technology-driven innovations across various industries in Saudi Arabia, in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to advance environmental sustainability and enhance operational performance.

Pioneering technologies

Starting in early 2025, the joint venture will implement pioneering technologies, including remote-controlled machinery, autonomous vehicles, and advanced pipeline inspection systems, across Saudi Arabia’s heavy industry sector.

These innovations are strategically designed to enhance operational safety and efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and stimulate local industrial development, all in support of the kingdom’s ongoing economic transformation toward a more diversified and technology-driven future.

“Saudi Arabia is on the brink of a major transformation as it leverages advanced technologies to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution in its heavy industry sector,” said Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO of Kayanat.

“Our partnership with Pioneers highlights our mutual commitment to this evolution. By combining industry expertise with state-of-the-art technology, we aim to drive sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia, foster job creation, stimulate economic progress, and set new benchmarks for innovation across the Middle East.”

Empowering local businesses

This venture is strategically aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focusing on empowering local businesses and driving technological advancements to strengthen the kingdom's supply chain. A key milestone will be the launch of a technology pilot in Q1 2025, centered on remote-controlled and autonomous solutions within the oil and gas sector.

By Q2 2025, the companies together plan to expand their reach into additional industries, incorporating local suppliers to meet the requirements of In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA), a Saudi initiative designed to foster domestic value creation, further supporting the kingdom's commitment to increasing local content.

In addition to its initial focus on the oil and gas sector, the venture plans to form additional strategic partnerships to expand its impact. Collaborations with local industry alliances, supply chain partners, and government agencies are expected to broaden the venture’s influence, driving innovation and operational efficiency to support sustainable growth across Saudi Arabia’s heavy industry sector.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).