De Nora, multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, in partnership with leading Italian EPC contractor Saipem, through its subsidiary Servizi Energia Italia, has been awarded a key contract for an offshore gas production compression complex in the GCC region.

A specialist in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, De Nora said the scope of work includes provision of its on-site hypochlorite generation technology for biofouling control to the natural gas expansion project.

The project, which aims to increase LNG production by 43% once complete next year, will include two Sealor seawater electrochlorination (SWEC) systems, providing safe and reliable water treatment without the addition of hazardous chemicals.

As the pioneer of seawater electrochlorination technology, De Nora has delivered more than 1,200 seawater installations in 60 countries.

These references, combined with its ability to meet technical and safety requirements specified in the bidding process, qualified De Nora and its Seaclor technology for the project.

The purchase order covers the supply of two Seaclor electrochlorination systems, each able to produce 32 kg of chlorine per hour, that will equip two compression platforms supplied by Saipem.

The Seaclor systems will produce sodium hypochlorite from seawater using an electric current applied to the De Nora proprietary DSA electrodes.

The technology continuously injects hypochlorite into water streams, ensuring effective biofouling control and avoiding the handling and storage of chemicals.

