Egypt - IRSC, a leader in renewable energy solutions and sustainability, has signed a partnership agreement with Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt, a global manufacturer of automotive electrical systems, to design, supply, and install solar PV power plants on the rooftops of Sumitomo’s industrial facilities.

This collaboration underscores Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt’s commitment to supporting sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, and improving energy efficiency within its production processes. The initiative also aligns with the company’s global vision of adopting environmentally friendly practices to lower its carbon footprint.

The project will see solar power plants installed on the rooftops of Sumitomo’s facilities in the 10th of Ramadan, 6th of October, and Port Said regions, with an estimated total installed capacity of 3.2 MW peak in the first phase. The solar installations are expected to generate approximately 4.9 GWh annually, helping to reduce electricity consumption from the national grid and cutting CO2 emissions by around 52,700 tons per year. The construction of the plants is scheduled to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Andrew Daniel, Chairperson of IRSC, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “This partnership serves as a successful model for adopting clean technologies in Egypt’s industrial sector. We look forward to further collaborations with global companies to build a more sustainable future.”

Management at Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt highlighted the multiple benefits of the project, including significant reductions in electricity costs, enhanced environmental sustainability, and alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals for clean energy transformation. The initiative will also contribute to Egypt’s broader objectives of fostering green investments and promoting renewable energy.

This project marks the first phase of IRSC’s collaboration with Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt. Moving forward, IRSC plans to expand its portfolio of integrated solar energy solutions, further supporting industries in Egypt to transition to clean, efficient energy sources.

