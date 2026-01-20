LONDON - Iraq will ‍export ‍a total of 223,000 ​barrels per day (bpd) in ⁠February, up by 21% ⁠on the month, loading ‌programmes seen by Reuters show.

January ⁠exports were scheduled at 184,000 bpd. Of the February cargoes, ⁠eight will ​be exported from Turkey's Ceyhan terminal, and ‍three will be ​delivered via the Kirikkale pipeline to Turkish refiner Tupras.

Kirkuk oil pipeline flows to Ceyhan restarted in late September after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, with the ⁠first exports taking ‌place last October.

(Reporting by Enes Tunagur ‌and ⁠Robert Harvey in London, ⁠Editing by Louise Heavens)