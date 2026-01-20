PHOTO
LONDON - Iraq will export a total of 223,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, up by 21% on the month, loading programmes seen by Reuters show.
January exports were scheduled at 184,000 bpd. Of the February cargoes, eight will be exported from Turkey's Ceyhan terminal, and three will be delivered via the Kirikkale pipeline to Turkish refiner Tupras.
Kirkuk oil pipeline flows to Ceyhan restarted in late September after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, with the first exports taking place last October.
