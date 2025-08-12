Iraq's oil ministry is considering exporting oil through Lebanon's Tripoli port and will study reviving the dormant Iraq-Syria oil export pipeline, it said on Tuesday.

The ministry plans to form a joint committee to assess the pipeline's condition.

The announcement came during a visit by Syria's energy minister to Baghdad to discuss cooperation in oil, gas and energy.

Iraq dispatched a high-level delegation to Damascus in April to assess the feasibility of reviving the Iraq–Syria oil pipeline, a move Baghdad is counting on to diversify export routes amid expanding production capacity.

