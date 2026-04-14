DUBAI: Iranian oil ​sales ⁠in recent weeks ‌have been favourable and ​part of the ​revenue will be allocated ​to repairing damage to industry ⁠caused by wartime attacks, Iran's oil minister said ​on ‌Tuesday.

Mohsen Paknejad ⁠said ⁠oil workers had maintained operations across ​facilities ‌during the ⁠conflict, ensuring oil exports were not halted “even for a single day,” including at key export hubs such ‌as Kharg Island.

The minister said ⁠last month ​that the selling price ​of Iranian ‌crude had significantly ⁠increased. (Reporting ​by Dubai Newsroom)