UAE - IPT Energy, a prominent leader in the energy sector with origins in Lebanon since 1970, recently expanded its presence in Sharjah through the establishment of IPT Energy Trading.

IPT Energy specialises in diesel and biodiesel distribution, bunkering, lubricants, and fuel-oil supply services.

Operating from a storage facility in Sharjah covering over 4810.5 sq m and housing three storage tanks able to store over 360,000 IG, IPT efficiently manages its own storage and fleet, serving leading corporate clients across the country.

As an authorised distributor of TotalEnergies Lubricants in the UAE, IPT maintains a robust partnership with the global conglomerate.

Demonstrating a deep commitment to Sharjah's burgeoning energy landscape, IPT Energy has invested AED40 million ($11 million) as first stage investment in the emirate.

This notable activity, supported by Invest in Sharjah, commemorated IPT Energy's substantial growth and increasing influence in the region.

"The expansion of IPT Energy resonates within Sharjah's dynamic and diverse business ecosystem showcasing the emirate as a compelling and sustainable hub for energy investments," stated CEO of Invest in Sharjah Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh.

"Invest in Sharjah remains committed to providing comprehensive support to companies that are innovating within their respective industries, contributing to the vibrant economic landscape of the emirate. This milestone, through IPT’s success and expansion, also attests to Sharjah being a globally strategic investment destination," he noted.

"With plans to ambitiously double this investment to AED80 million by 2025-26, IPT Energy's growth trajectory is closely aligned with Invest in Sharjah's mission to foster innovation and facilitate business development within the emirate," he added.

Demonstrating a broader transformation from an oil and gas company to an energy company, and in-line with the UAE's Green Agenda 2030, IPT Energy is actively diversifying into renewable energy.

This includes a focus on sustainability, incorporating offerings such as biodiesel and eco-friendly additives by TotalEnergies, as well as exploring opportunities in cleaner fuels, solar energy, EV charging, and other potential areas.

During IPT Energy's milestone celebration, Aya Issa, Regional Director of Issa Group Holding, owner of IPT Energy, expressed enthusiasm about the company's regional expansion, starting with the UAE, and specifically Sharjah.

Issa credited ‘Invest in Sharjah’ for providing essential guidance and support, which has been instrumental in IPT's preparations for its upcoming expansion in the Sharjah.

She also highlighted the company's broader expansion plans across the UAE and emphasised their commitment to sustainability, noting their efforts to integrate eco-friendly offerings and explore opportunities in renewable energy to diversify its business model.

