IFS, a provider of Industrial AI software, announced a strategic partnership with Siemens to deliver integrated, AI-driven solutions that will enhance how energy, utilities, and infrastructure operators plan, manage, and service critical grid assets.

The collaboration unites Siemens’ world-class domain expertise in grid planning, electrification, and smart infrastructure with IFS’s market-leading capabilities in enterprise asset management, field service management, and AI-powered scheduling optimisation.

Together, the companies are addressing the pressing challenges facing critical infrastructure operators: aging assets, supply chain disruption, labour shortages, and the urgent imperative to accelerate the energy transition through digital transformation and autonomous grid operations.

The IFS and Siemens partnership delivers a unified solution that bridges the critical gap between engineering and financial planning, operational technology and information technology, and strategic asset decisions and real-time field execution.

IFS is partner in the Siemens Xcelerator marketplace.

By integrating IFS’s AI-powered enterprise asset management, field service, and asset investment planning capabilities with Siemens’ Gridscale X solutions, utilities and energy operators gain unprecedented operational intelligence across their entire infrastructure.

The result: A pathway toward autonomous, self-optimising grid operations that address today's most critical infrastructure challenge.

As utilities rapidly integrate distributed energy resources like solar and wind at scale, these inverter-based resources are transforming grid dynamics – creating both unprecedented opportunity and complexity.

The combined solution enables utilities to manage this transition effectively, improving uptime, reducing costs, and driving measurable sustainability outcomes while maintaining the grid reliability and resilience that society depends on.

This cloud-ready, modular approach enables digital transformation without disruptive rip-and-replace projects, delivering industry-specific solutions purpose-built for utilities, energy infrastructure, manufacturing, and critical facilities.

Max Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, IFS, said: “The autonomous grid isn’t a distant vision – IFS and Siemens are making it a reality today. By combining Siemens’ unmatched grid intelligence with IFS’s Industrial AI platform, we’re enabling utilities to make smarter investment decisions, predict and prevent asset failures, and orchestrate field operations with unprecedented precision. Together, we're engineering the resilient, sustainable infrastructure that will define the next decade.”

Dr Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Siemens Grid Software: “The complexity of modern grid operations demands more than incremental improvements; it requires a fundamental transformation in how we plan, operate and maintain grids. We are delighted to partner with IFS, bringing together the best of engineering excellence and operational intelligence to help our customers tackle their biggest challenges. With our joint vision, a lot is possible: faster grid modernisation, reduced operational risk, and the agility to embrace the distributed energy future while maintaining the reliability society depends on.”

Timothy Swanson, Industry Advisor and Retired CIO/CSO, FortisBC, said: “The pace of change in our industry is accelerating, from electrification demands to extreme weather events to integrating distributed and variable energy supply at utility scale. We can’t meet these challenges with yesterday’s tools. What excites utilities about this IFS and Siemens collaboration is the potential to integrate planning systems from the equipment level up for utility assets. That integration is essential if we're going to deliver the cost-effective reliability our customers and regulators expect while building the grid of tomorrow.”

