ICR Integrity (ICR), global provider of specialist maintenance, integrity and inspection solutions, has been awarded a long-term hire contract with Taqa Bratani Limited (Taqa).

ICR will provide its Quickflange weldless connections for Taqa’s UK-based operations. The contract is for two years with a two-year extension option.

Lindsay Anderson, Head of Sales – Quickflange at ICR, said: “We have been working with Taqa for almost 10 years. Quickflange offers clients permanent repair options minimising downtime or the need for hot work permits, making it a cost effective and efficient way of performing repairs. The technology has a long-standing track record, particularly in the North Sea and Norway sectors, but we are now seeing a growing demand for solutions onshore, out with the traditional oil and gas sector as well as our international locations throughout the globe.”

For almost 20 years, ICR’s patented Quickflange technology has built up a proven track record as a leading provider in cold work solutions, offering clients permanent repair options for improving pipeline integrity and flow assurance whilst eliminating the need for welding or hot work with zero emissions generated.

Safe, cost-effective

With an extensive range, Quickflange is a safe, cost-effective and efficient solution generating an 80% time saving over traditional welding enabling the technology to be used as an emergency solution or for any planned maintenance and repair work.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, ICR operates in global locations with operational bases in the UK, Norway, Abu Dhabi, US and Australia as well as partners in over 25 countries worldwide.

