Dubai-based Gulf Transport and Trading will load a cargo of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) from Nigeria's Port Harcourt oil refinery this week after winning a tender, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The 15,000 metric ton LSFO cargo was offered in a tender, which closed last week, by Nigerian state-owned oil firm NNPC Ltd.

The Port Harcourt refinery is the first of NNPC Ltd's four oil refineries to return from upgrade work announced in 2020. The 210,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity refinery will initially produce 60,000 bpd.

NNPC limited did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Julia Payne in Brussels and MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos, writing by Robert Harvey in London;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)