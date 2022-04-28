RIYADH — The largest integrated and comprehensive urban afforestation project in the world “Green Riyadh” has officially launched in 7 neighborhoods around Riyadh.



The director of the Green Riyadh Project, Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel, confirmed during an interview with Al-Ekhbariya that afforestation has begun in roads and squares of 7 residential neighborhoods in the Riyadh city.



Al-Moqbel said that the program aims to completely rehabilitate with afforestation of 120 residential neighborhoods.



He said that the neighborhoods in which afforestation has begun are Al-Aziziyah, Al-Naseem, Al-Jazeera, Al-Araija, Qurtuba, Al-Ghadir, and Al-Nakhil neighborhoods.



The Green Riyadh Program targets the afforestation of a number of places in the city of Riyadh, such as parks, roads, and internal streets in neighborhoods, in addition to the courtyards of mosques and schools, Al-Moqbel confirmed.



He noted that they will establish 56 gardens in the Aziziyah neighborhood and 97 gardens in Al-Naseem neighborhood, and all of them are out of 3,000 gardens that are under construction as part of the program's work, which will be developed soon during the coming period.



The program also aims to plant trees on many facilities that are targeting to raise the quality of life in Riyadh, such as the establishing of playgrounds for children, sports facilities, jogging and bicycle paths, many facilities suitable for families and many more.



The implementation of afforestation in the roads and neighborhoods will contribute to the construction of sidewalks and pedestrian pathways, which will help raise the walking steps of individuals.



Green Riyadh is one of Riyadh four grand projects launched by King Salman on 19 March 2019, under supervision of the Committee of Grand Projects chaired by the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.



The Green Riyadh project is a key element of the Kingdom's 2030 vision and is an important part of the city's challenges towards becoming one of the top 100 cities in the world and eventually achieving the highest ranking possible.



The Green Riyadh Project includes planting 7.5 million trees across the capital and it will contribute an increase in per capita green space from 1.7 square meters to 28 square meters, and increase the total green space in the city to 9% or 545 square kilometer.



Besides its key role in improving the quality of air and reducing temperature, it will be saving natural territories and biological diversity inside and outside the city of Riyadh.



It is noteworthy that the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on March of 2021 unveiled the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative. He said that the two initiatives would shape the Kingdom’s tendency to protect earth and nature.



The initiative will clearly define an ambitious road map that rallies the region and significantly contributes to achieving global targets in confronting climate change.



The Crown Prince noted, as a leading global oil producer, the Kingdom fully recognizes its share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis.



Just as the Kingdom underpinned energy markets during the oil and gas era, it is going to become a global leader in forging a greener world.

