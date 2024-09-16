Stricken Greek-flagged oil carrier Sounion is being towed to a safe location according to reports by the European Union’s diplomatic naval operation.

Following a false start due to security concerns nearly three weeks ago, the vessel, which has more than 150,000 tons of crude oil on board, is connected to tugboats and towing is in progress, according to EUNAV FORASPIDES, which carries out operations in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf.

The Sounion was struck by an attack later claimed by Houthi forces in the Red Sea on August 21st, but initial attempts to salvage the vessel, which was subjected to explosions and fires breaking out onboard, were delayed despite the group agreeing to allow the operation to take place.

Analysts had said that if the vessel’s entire cargo spilled, the impact could reach the coasts of Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Eritrea within three weeks.

