The global gas fired real estate generator market is witnessing solid growth mainly driven by ongoing infrastructure development and urbanization efforts, alongside an increasing demand for reliable power generation solutions, according to a report by Global Market Insights.

Gas-fired real estate generators serve as essential backup or primary power systems that utilize natural gas or propane, ensuring a consistent electricity supply during outages or when grid power is unavailable.

The integration of remote monitoring and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies enhances these systems, allowing for real-time tracking of fuel levels, maintenance needs, and overall performance, further promoting their adoption in various sectors.

The expansion of both commercial and residential properties, combined with rising investments in infrastructure projects, is expected to significantly increase the demand for gas-fired generators in emerging markets.

Valued at $262.7 million in 2024, the global gas fired real estate generator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2034, it stated.

The segment catering to 50 kVA - 125 kVA range is poised to grow over $125 million by 2032 as businesses and property owners invest in generator sets to maintain continuity and energy security during power outages.

Moreover, areas that frequently experience outages or have unstable grid networks increasingly emphasize the need for reliable power supplies, further driving the market, said Global Market Insights in its report.

Ongoing innovations aimed at improving fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing operational noise also contribute to the growing adoption of these generators.

The market for prime and continuous gas-fired real estate generators is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 9% through 2032. This growth is fueled by advancements in fuel efficiency and streamlined operational capabilities, it stated.

Both public and private sectors are actively investing in generators that feature technologies such as turbocharging and electronic fuel injection, motivated by the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Stricter emissions regulations imposed by authorities in key regions further propel the market forward, addressing environmental and air quality concerns. In the United States, the gas-fired real estate generator market is set to exceed $60 million by 2032, it stated.

The nation has witnessed substantial growth due to increased power outages caused by severe weather conditions, aging infrastructure, and a rise in electricity demand.

There is also a growing awareness among property owners regarding disaster preparedness, which is influencing the dynamics of the market positively, it added.