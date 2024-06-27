GIZ Egypt recently hosted an event that brought together three significant projects: the Capacity Building through Urban Infrastructure Development (CBUID) Project, the National Solid Waste Management Program (NSWMP/EU Green) Project, and the Equal Opportunities and Social Development (EOSD) Project.

The collaborative initiative aimed to spotlight the concept of a “Just Urban Transition.” It emphasized the successful partnership between Egypt, Germany, and the European Union, with a strong focus on enhancing resilience and inclusivity in urban development.

These projects showcased innovative solutions, promoting equal access to public services and facilities, strengthening urban resilience, and addressing climate challenges in city environments. The event featured a marketplace with interconnected thematic stations, highlighting key principles related to the Just Urban Transition. These themes included Access to Urban Facilities, Community Engagement and Participation, Social Inclusion and Economic Opportunities, the National Solid Waste Management Program/EU Green Project (NSWMP/EU Green) Circular Economy, and Inclusive Climate Resilience.

A distinguished panel discussed the potential implementation of a “Just Urban Transition” in Egypt, considering the country’s unique socio-economic, cultural, and environmental aspects. The conversation centred on customizing the concept to local needs, prioritizing governance, community participation, and stakeholder collaboration. The panel also explored holistic approaches to social equity and climate resilience.

Ambassador Christian Berger, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, expressed the EU’s commitment to sustainable urban development. He highlighted Egypt’s capacity to drive economic progress and societal well-being, especially in disadvantaged areas.

Berger said: “The European Union is honoured to collaborate with Egypt in its pursuit of lasting progress and sustainable urban development. We acknowledge the capacity of Egypt’s urban centres to drive economic advancement and societal enrichment. Our joint efforts are centred on cultivating inclusive and robust urban environments that prioritize the well-being of all residents, especially those in disadvantaged areas.”

He continued: “Through enhancements in infrastructure, promotion of social integration, and cultivation of innovation, we aim to equip Egyptian cities to serve as exemplars of a more promising tomorrow where every individual thrives.”

Mario Sander, Head of the Middle East Department at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), emphasized the strong relationship between Germany and Egypt. Their collaboration extends beyond politics, aiming to address critical issues like sustainable urban development.

Sander said: “The enduring and strong relationship between Germany and Egypt is characterized by mutual respect and cooperation. As Egypt holds a crucial role in promoting stability and growth in the region, our collaborations go beyond mere political connections. Together, we are dedicated to tackling important issues such as sustainable urban development.”

The “Just Urban Transition” initiative strategically aligns with the World Urban Forum 12, scheduled for Cairo this November. By partnering with GIZ Egypt and leveraging their expertise, the initiative can showcase Egypt’s successful solutions globally. Supported by the EU and Germany, this collaborative effort empowers Egyptian cities to lead the way toward sustainable and inclusive development, promising a brighter future for all.

