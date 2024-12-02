Arabian Supply Center, the authorised distributor of Genie, a leader in aerials sector, in Qatar said it has taken delivery of four Genie ZX-135/70 boom lifts and one SX-180 boom lift which will be used in a key liquified natural gas (LNG) project.

Announcing this, Arabian Supply Center said these Genie boom lifts have been bought by leading Greek company Consolidated Construction Contractors (CCC) for utilisation at the processing plant for construction of LNG trains.

The Athens-headquartered CCC had specifically requested Genie equipment to have on standby at the processing plant because of their reliability and reputation.

In midstream oil and gas production, a train consists of sequential components used to process and convert natural gas to liquefied natural gas, it stated.

CCC purchased these Genie boom lifts for their operational precision, manoeuvrability, and simple operation, said a top official.

"Oil and Gas facilities have very high safety standards," stated Sreeresh Ambat, the Assistant Manager for Machinery Sales for Arabian Supply Center.

"Most of the steel fabrication and welding takes place at the 40 m height range, but the confined space of the project site requires equipment with excellent up-and-over range in tight, narrow spaces," explained Ambat.

"Once construction is completed, it is expected that the equipment will be used for ongoing facility maintenance tasks," he added.

Both models delivered to Arabian Supply Center are the largest in their respective product lines.

The ZX-135/70 has a maximum working height of 43.15 m, but it is the up-and-over clearance of 23.01 m that appealed to CCC, making it ideal for applications that are inaccessible from a traditional jib.

Gary Cooke, Senior Regional Sales Manager for Genie in the Middle East, Turkey and Southern Africa, said: "Super booms can be especially useful on jobsites in chemical processing plants, oil and gas refineries, and in the utility industry where workers need to not only consider height, but horizontal reach when trying to work around pipes and tall structures."

"Some sites have found that keeping a big boom on site can cut back on time needed for repairs," stated Cooke.

According to him, the dual parallelogram of the primary and secondary booms on the ZX-135/70 enables operators to move up and down while staying in the same plane, enabling them to reach a larger area without having to re-position the boom.

"The SX-180 can extend up to 20 floors in less than five minutes, delivering operators to work at heights often inaccessible by other equipment," he noted.

"Both models feature the Genie X-Chassis system, which extends and retracts to provide stability in a narrow profile for transport," he added.

Arabian Supply Center has been delivering Genie equipment as part of its industrial equipment inventory in the region since 2017.

"Genie has the most reliable product with highest quality and reputation," stated Ambat.

"Combined with excellent after-sales support, Arabian Supply Center finds that working with Genie is a hassle-free proposition," he added.

