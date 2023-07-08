RIYADH — French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said that energy is at the heart of the bilateral relationship between France and Saudi Arabia.



In an interview with Okaz/Saudi Gazette, she said that French companies are committed to the energy transition, and as such they are participating in Saudi Arabia's major decarbonization and economic diversification projects being implemented as part of the Saudi Vision 2030. The French minister arrived in the Kingdom in response to an invitation from Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.



Replying to a question about taking advantage of the excellent bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and France for the benefit of enhanced cooperation in the energy sector, Pannier-Runacher drew attention to the MoU signed between the two countries in February this year. “My colleague and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna signed a MoU on energy with Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman,” she said.



French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jeddah in December 2021, and the Saudi Crown Prince visited Paris two times. During his last visit, the Crown Prince took part in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, held on June 22-23, 2023 aimed at proposing a new model for fighting inequality, climate change and protecting biodiversity.



Regarding the major mission of her first visit to Saudi Arabia as energy transition minister, Pannier-Runacher said that it is to hold wide ranging talks with her counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who has some very ambitious plans for the Kingdom in terms of energy transition, notably in renewable energies, hydrogen and nuclear power. “We will discuss means of strengthening cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, renewable energies and hydrogen,” she said.



Pannier-Runacher also referred to the French cooperation in building several mega Saudi renewable energy projects. “I would like to reiterate the importance of French industry in the Kingdom, with the Dumat Al Jandal wind project, the largest wind farm in the Middle East, and the South Jeddah photovoltaic project, in which EDF Renouvelables is a key partner. Total Energies has also just announced the finalization of financing for the Wadi Al Dawasir photovoltaic project,” she said.



The French minister also unveiled plans to attend the economic forum on hydrogen. “Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and I will be co-chairing an economic forum on hydrogen, to be attended by major French and Saudi players in this sector. This round table will be the first step in the action plan set out in the energy memorandum of understanding.” “Here again, she emphasized, the aim is to strengthen partnerships between French and Saudi companies in decarbonization projects and the development of the energies of the future to preserve our planet: renewable and nuclear energies.”



Pannier-Runacher’s talks with her counterpart also include the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties ( COP28), scheduled to he held on November 30 - December 12, 2023 at the Expo City, Dubai. “I would also like us to discuss COP28, as Saudi Arabia is playing an important role alongside the United Arab Emirates, which will be chairing the COP, in setting new ambitions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in sectors where they have global leadership.”



The minister highlighted the remarkable achievements made by France in accomplishing the goal of carbon neutrality. “France has set itself the goal of becoming the first major industrial nation to achieve carbon neutrality. We want to achieve this, firstly, by reducing our energy consumption. Secondly, by accelerating the production of low-carbon energy, with the clear objective of moving away from fossil fuels.” “This means revitalizing our nuclear industry, notably through the construction of six high-power reactors, and massively developing renewable energies. To achieve this, we are investing massively, through the France 2030 plan, which aims in particular to develop new modular nuclear reactors and to support the hydrogen industry,” the minister said.



Pannier-Runacher also appreciated the vigorous initiatives embarked by Saudi Arabia in this respect. “ Saudi Arabia aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. To this end, the Kingdom launched the Saudi Green Initiative in 2021 and is assuming its role as a regional driving force within the framework of the Middle-East Green Initiative,” she said while emphasizing that France intends to work with Saudi Arabia to this end, on a partnership basis, aiming at COP28 in particular.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).