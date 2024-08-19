Saudi Arabia - The Natural Gas Distribution Company has signed a contract with Saudi-based First Gas Company for the installation and implementation of dry gas distribution network for Scheme (80) in the kingdom.

Under the contract worth SAR16.1 million ($4.28 million), First Gas Company will be responsible for engineering and construction works, detailed design, procurement of materials as well as supply, manufacturing, testing and operation of the dry gas supply system, said Natural Gas Distribution Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The entire project work will be completed within 8 months, it added.

On the financial impact, the Natural Gas Distribution said it is expected to impact the company's liquidity during the construction period, and is expected to impact financial results when it starts operating in the second quarter of 2025.

First Gas is a limited liability company affiliated with Natural Gas Distribution and is 50% owned by the group.

