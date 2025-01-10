Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) today (January 9) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to all 16 qualified companies for the development of the Zarraf Solar PV Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

Located in the Al Zarraf area of the Al Dhafra Region, this greenfield project represents a significant step forward in the UAE's energy transition.

The Zarraf Solar PV project will have a 1,500MW (AC) power generation capacity, enough to power approximately 160,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 2.4 million metric tonnes annually.

According to Ewec, the RFP is being issued to bidders who passed the qualification process following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage in October last year.

A total of 20 developer/developer consortiums had submitted EOIs, of which 16 have qualified for the RFP stage, it stated.

The RFP provides detailed requirements and proposed technical parameters for the project to support companies and consortiums in developing their submissions. The deadline for sending in the RFPs has been set for Q2.

The Zarraf Solar project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant and associated infrastructure.

The successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 per cent of the entity, while the remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government, it added.

According to Ewec, Zarraf will be Abu Dhabi’s fifth leading, utility-scale solar PV project, contributing to its strategic plan to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to at least 10GW (AC) by 2030.

CEO Othman Al Ali said Zarraf Solar PV is a further example of Ewec’s sharp focus on commissioning the development of world-leading projects as a strategic pillar in its plans to decarbonise the energy sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

"Solar power generation represents a cost-effective, sustainable, and transformative option that accelerates the UAE’s energy transition. I welcome the strong level of interest expressed in this essential project so far, and we look forward to receiving proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development on this exciting project," he added.

As the single buyer of power and water capacity and output in Abu Dhabi, Ewec will enter into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the winning bidder.

The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby Ewec will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).